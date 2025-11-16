Ester’s Journey: From cleaning houses to cybersecurity

Ester Gebrezgi, 39, from Or Yehuda, is married and a mother of three. She’s currently studying cybersecurity through a program designed to help members of Israel’s Ethiopian community enter the high-tech world.

A childhood without a mother

“I was born in northern Ethiopia, in Tigray, and grew up in Addis Ababa,” she recalls. “My mother passed away when I was a little girl. My father, uncle, and grandparents raised me and my two younger brothers. I went to a public, non-Jewish school, but we were raised with strong Jewish traditions. My grandmother used to tell us that when she lived in a village, she painted the doorframe of her house red just like the Israelites did during the Exodus so God would ‘pass over’ their homes. We all dreamed of coming to Israel one day. Grandma's brothers made aliyah before us and always suggested that she make aliyah to the Land of Israel, but she was busy raising the children and her life in Ethiopia."

The journey to Israel

“When I was 11, my grandfather died. After that, my grandmother decided it was time to fulfill our dream and make aliyah. Seven years later, when I was 18, my father, sister and I immigrated to Israel and settled in Beer Sheva. I was so excited, my whole life I had heard stories about Israel and couldn’t wait to experience it myself.”

Adjusting to life in Israel

“Right after I arrived, I felt racism,” Ester admits. “People stared at me, and some even called me names. I felt different, like I didn’t belong. Everywhere I went, people made me feel like I was from another world. What helped me cope was my love for this country. I never once thought about going back to Ethiopia because I knew this was my home.”

Building a life

“After learning Hebrew in ulpan, I wanted to study nursing. But adjusting to a new life wasn’t easy, and I lost direction. Instead, I started working as a waitress in a hotel in Eilat. Later, I got married, and by age 24 I was already a mother. My eldest daughter, Yeheli, has special needs, so I needed a job with flexible hours. I began cleaning houses, it suited my schedule. I washed dishes, ironed clothes, and took care of households. I was proud of my work and never ashamed of being a cleaner. My clients respected me, and I earned an honest living.”

A turning point

“Everything changed after a conversation with my middle daughter, Hayv. She’s like my best friend, I asked her what she wanted to be when she grows up, and she said, ‘I want to be like you and clean houses.’ That moment hit me hard. I realized I’m her role model, and I needed to show her something different to prove that it’s never too late to chase your dreams So I decided to take my future into my own hands. I reached out to an organization called Tech-Career, which helps Ethiopian Israelis integrate into the high-tech industry. I joined their cybersecurity course, and I’m now studying eight hours a day. It’s tough and very intensive. I only have an Ethiopian high school diploma, but I’m managing. When my daughter sees me working hard, she wants to be like me. I feel like I’m paving the way for her.”

Quick questions

What Ethiopian habit should Israelis adopt?

“To show respect.”

What’s something you’ll never get used to in Israel?

"I’ll never get used to people being so direct"

What do you miss most about Ethiopia?

“The warmth of the people.”

Your favorite place in Israel?