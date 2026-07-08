20 women found unconscious in suspected poisoning at Jerusalem beauty salon

Emergency crews were called to a beauty salon in East Jerusalem on Wednesday after reports that 20 women were found unconscious in a suspected hazardous-materials incident.

Magen David Adom and Fire and Rescue teams received initial reports of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the salon in the A-Tur neighborhood. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Jerusalem ( Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg )

According to preliminary information received by medical teams, the incident took place on Sheikh Anbar Street. Some of the victims were unconscious, apparently after inhaling a toxic substance. Officials said there was suspicion that the incident involved carbon monoxide poisoning.

In an internal message to emergency teams, nearby ambulances and first responders were asked to monitor radio communications, while crews already at hospitals were instructed to clear space and prepare for the arrival of casualties.

Firefighters operating at the scene said 20 women were found unconscious at the site.

“Firefighters from the Egoz station are operating at a beauty salon in the A-Tur neighborhood following a report of 20 unconscious women who were evacuated,” the Fire and Rescue Service said. “At this stage, the initial assessment is that poisoning is suspected, but the circumstances of the incident are still being examined.”