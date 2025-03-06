Why should Jews make Aliyah in 2025?

ILTV asked Eilon Gilad, the CEO of BELONG, and Dr. Liraz Margalit, a specialist in shaping people’s behavior, why now is the right time for young Jews to move to Israel. Here’s what they had to say:

ILTV: Why is there such a push to bring young people to Israel right now?

Margalit: Because this is the time to shape the future. There’s a concept called success momentum, and the momentum is here—right here, right now. Israel has just gone through a very difficult period, and young people have both the right and an incredible opportunity to shape its future. If they truly want to make an impact, this is the moment.

Beyond momentum, we always say that Israel belongs to them. If they want to do something meaningful with their lives—to shape the future, to have a voice, to make their values heard—this is the time. They should seize this opportunity with both hands.

ILTV: Your new aliyah campaign features Theodor Herzl. Why?

Gilad: When we look at Theodor Herzl’s vision for Israel, he envisioned a liberal state. He wanted a nation that included everyone—from professors to thieves—a place that represented the full diversity of the Jewish people.

Israel was founded as a home for every Jew in the world, and we want to ensure that all Jewish voices are heard here. Our goal is to continue Herzl’s vision by maintaining Israel as a home base for every Jew and embracing its diversity. We want to see a liberal, democratic, Jewish state.

That’s why we started with Herzl. We went back more than 100 years—from Basel to Israel’s founding—and now, in the present, we are reshaping Israeli society. After the hardships of war and the challenges of recent years, we are rebuilding.

ILTV: Antisemitism is rising globally. In the U.S., college campuses are facing major challenges. How do you talk to young Jews about this, and what is your message to them?

Margalit: We don’t tell them to come to Israel because of antisemitism. We tell them to come because it’s their right. Even if everything in the world were perfect, they should still come. This distinction is very important.

We emphasize that Israel is their country—not just a distant land mentioned in the Bible. We have an incredible community here, filled with liberal and democratic values, and we need more people who share these values. That’s why we encourage them to come—not out of fear, but because of their ideals.