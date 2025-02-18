Preparation s for next hostage releases including remains

Israel is preparing for the next releases of hostages as the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal nears its completion. Six live hostages and eight bodies are expected to be returned.

On Thursday, Israel will receive the bodies of four of the hostages who have not survived and on Saturday, at least three live hostages would be freed, although negotiations are continuing for the release of a total of six live hostages. If that is not accomplished, three more would be freed the following week.

2 View gallery Protesters mark 500 days that hostages have been held in captivity, demanding the government brign about their release ( PHoto: Amir Cohen / Reuters )

The remains of the hostages would be examined for DNA before they are returned. Hamas will deliver the remains to the Red Cross who will transfer them to the IDF. Official announcement would not be made before a positive identification is complete although Hamas is likely to release their identity earlier. When identification is completed, the bodies would be then prepared for burial either by the military rabbinate or the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Among the remaining hostages included in the first phase of the deal are two civilians who crossed into Gaza on their own volition over a decade ago and have been held since by Hamas. They are Avera Mengiso and Hisham a Sayad. There are four hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 massacre who are either injured or ill: Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov and Tal Shoham.

The names also include Shiri Bibas and her two little boys whom Hamas claimed were killed in November 2023 and whom the IDF said there was great concern for, Shlomo Mansour who was confirmed to have died, Itzik Elgarat, whose brother Dani has said there was growing concern for. Also named were Ohad Yahalomi, Oded Lifshitz and Tsahi Idan.

Under the terms of the cease-fire deal, negotiations for the second phase were already to begin. Israel denied that they had been in process but on Monday the security cabinet met to discuss the next phase after U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that they had begun. Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News that the talks would continue for a week at a location to be determined.

The second phase of the deal includes an end to the war and a complete withdrawal of troops in exchange for the return of all of the live hostages including the IDF soldiers being held by Hamas.