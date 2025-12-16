IDF soldier killed in shooting at northern base in non-security related incident

The IDF announced Tuesday evening that an Israeli soldier was killed by gunfire at a base in northern Israel. The soldier was critically wounded in the shooting, evacuated to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. His family has been notified.
The military said the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation into the incident, and its findings will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General for review.
The IDF stressed that the incident was not a security-related event and that there is no suspicion of criminal activity.