Brown University shooting suspect found dead, officials say

The suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University was found dead Thursday night after taking his own life, law enforcement officials said.
Four officials familiar with the investigation told CNN that the suspect was located at an Extra Space Storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire. Police later confirmed that he had died at the scene.
Earlier Thursday, law enforcement swarmed the Salem area after discovering an abandoned vehicle bearing a license plate believed to be connected to the suspect. Authorities said the discovery helped narrow the search that ultimately led to his location.
Officials are also examining a possible connection between the Brown University shooting and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor earlier this week. A law enforcement official close to the case cautioned that there is no definitive evidence at this stage linking the two incidents.
The shooting occurred Saturday on the Providence campus of the Ivy League university, leaving two students dead and nine others wounded. Authorities said the injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley addressed the investigation during a news conference on Thursday, as officials continued to piece together the suspect’s movements and motive.
At least 75 school shootings have taken place across the United States so far this year, according to tracking data cited by CNN.