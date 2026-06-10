Swiss voters weigh population cap in closely watched referendum

Under Switzerland's long-standing system of direct democracy, any popular initiative can be put to a nationwide referendum if it gathers 100,000 signatures within 18 months of being launched. One such referendum, scheduled for Sunday, is attracting significant international attention because of its highly unusual objective.

The initiative, titled "No to a Switzerland of 10 Million," seeks to have voters approve a measure requiring the country to cap its population so that it does not exceed 10 million residents by 2050.

3 View gallery Poster by supporters of Swiss initiative, reading: 'Keep what we have'; Among the warnings: The housing shortage will increase ( Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters )

The proposal was put forward by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP). Switzerland currently has a population of about 9.1 million and, if the initiative is approved, it would take effect within five years, when the country's population is projected to reach approximately 9.5 million.

At that point, authorities would be required to impose significant restrictions on immigration and family reunification, and to withdraw from bilateral agreements with European Union countries and other international arrangements that allow foreign nationals to work and settle in Switzerland. Agreements guaranteeing freedom of movement between Switzerland and neighboring EU states would also be terminated.

Supporters of the initiative argue that Switzerland may be unable to cope with continued population growth and that the country's infrastructure, economy and housing market will come under unsustainable pressure.

Switzerland has experienced substantial population growth over the past two decades. In 2002, the country's population stood at 7.3 million. Today, it has reached 9.1 million. More than 30% of Switzerland's residents are foreign nationals, while the share of citizens with roots in other countries is even higher.

3 View gallery 100,000 signatures are enough to force a referendum ( Photo: AP )

The Swiss People's Party has spent years promoting controversial referendums calling for tighter immigration controls, the deportation of violent migrants and similar measures.

In the past, such initiatives were often accompanied by aggressive campaigns that critics accused of containing racist undertones and stoking fears of foreigners or Black migrants allegedly "dirtying" and "polluting" neutral, prosperous Switzerland. This time, however, the party has adopted a different strategy, largely avoiding traditional anti-immigration slogans and instead focusing on what it describes as the practical challenges Switzerland will face if population growth continues unchecked.

Supporters warn that Swiss residents will suffer from increasing "stress caused by overcrowding," including competition for seats on public transportation and longer waits to see doctors. One campaign poster depicts Switzerland as an overloaded boat sinking into the sea of the European Union.

Backers also argue that limiting immigration would help combat crime and violence.

While many previous SVP initiatives were ultimately rejected by voters, analysts say the idea of limiting population growth appears to be attracting broader public support this time. If approved, it would represent an unprecedented step in the Western world, particularly in Europe, where anti-immigration rhetoric has become increasingly prominent in recent years.

Until recently, opinion polls showed a surprising majority in favor of the proposal. In recent days, however, the trend has shifted, with surveys suggesting that most voters now intend to reject it. Nevertheless, polling indicates the race remains close and the outcome is far from certain.

3 View gallery Poster reads: 'Defend Switzerland, not Switzerland with 10 million' ( Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters )

The initiative faces strong opposition from every major political party except the Swiss People's Party. The Swiss government, all 26 cantons, industry groups and most business organizations have also urged voters to reject it.

"We need stability, and the European Union remains our primary economic and political partner. We must not cause the bridges to Europe to collapse, and that is exactly what this initiative seeks to do," Swiss Federal Councillor Beat Jans said this week.

Manfred Bühler, an SVP politician involved in promoting the referendum, acknowledged in a television interview that the vote is fundamentally about immigration limits.

"Everyone is focusing too much on the figure of 10 million, when in reality its value is mainly symbolic," he said.

If the proposal is approved, those most affected would likely be highly skilled migrant workers, particularly professionals who have moved to Switzerland in recent years from neighboring countries such as Germany in search of higher wages.