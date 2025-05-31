IDF spokesperson: Ceasefire with Lebanon holding, but Hezbollah still a threat

There is progress when it comes to dismantling Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and maintaining security on Israel’s northern border, said Col. (res.) Olivier Rafowicz of the IDF Spokesperson's Office for International Media.

Speaking on ILTV’s Security Brief, Rafowicz said that the ceasefire which was signed between Israel and Lebanon six months ago is mostly holding, thanks both to a French-American mechanism to monitor it and the Lebanese army’s efforts.

“We have five points in Lebanese territory in the south to protect the border, because we will never accept again what happened before the eighth of October 2023,” the spokesperson said.

He said that right now, if Israel sees even a minor threat on the border, it strikes.

“Our goal is also to have all the people who have been displaced to get back to their homes, to come back to live a normal life along the border,” he said.

He added that the situation looks “,ich betteR” but that Hezboolah is “Still a proble,.”

Watch the full interview: