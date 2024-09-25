Two hurt, one seriously, in Hezbollah rocket strike on norhtern Israel kibbutz home

Two people were injured by shrapnel in Kibbutz Sa'ar in the Western Galilee, one seriously and another moderately, Magen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin reported Wednesday after Hezbollah fired a heavy volley of rockets into different parts of northern Israel.
Several others are being treated for shock at the scene, according to MDA officials.
Besides the Western Galilee, incoming air raid sirens also sounded in the Central and Upper Galilee, as well as Wadi Ara, with shelter-in-place orders issued for dozens of localities across northern Israel.