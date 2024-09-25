Two hurt, one seriously, in Hezbollah rocket strike on norhtern Israel kibbutz home

Both wounded by shrapnel as rocket crashes on home in Kibbutz Sa'ar; shelter-in-place orders issued for dozens of localities across northern Israel

Two people were injured by shrapnel in Kibbutz Sa'ar in the Western Galilee, one seriously and another moderately, Magen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin reported Wednesday after Hezbollah fired a heavy volley of rockets into different parts of northern Israel.
Several others are being treated for shock at the scene, according to MDA officials.
1 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בקיבוץ סערזירת הפגיעה בקיבוץ סער
Kibbutz Sa'ar home takes direct hit from Hezbollah rocket, causing injuries
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Besides the Western Galilee, incoming air raid sirens also sounded in the Central and Upper Galilee, as well as Wadi Ara, with shelter-in-place orders issued for dozens of localities across northern Israel.
