Report: Hegseth considering 2028 presidential run

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has privately discussed the possibility of running for president in 2028, NBC News reported Friday, potentially adding another senior Trump administration figure to the emerging contest over the future of the MAGA movement.

According to NBC News, Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, have raised the idea in conversations with close friends and associates over the past several months. Two people familiar with those discussions told the network that the prospect of a presidential campaign has been floated privately.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( Photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta )

The Pentagon rejected the report. “Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish,” a Pentagon spokesperson told NBC News.

Interest in Hegseth’s political ambitions increased this month after he traveled to the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Republican Rep. Zach Nunn. Iowa has long played an influential role in presidential politics as an early stop in the Republican nominating process, making the visit notable among political operatives.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has become one of the administration’s most prominent culture-war figures. He has repeatedly promoted his efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the Pentagon and has taken that message directly to Trump’s political base.

One Republican operative involved in the party’s midterm efforts told NBC News that Hegseth appeals particularly strongly to male and core Republican voters.

“Hegseth is good for men, for base voters,” the operative said. “He encapsulates that masculinity that Trump captured in 2024.”

A Hegseth candidacy could place him in direct competition with other senior administration figures widely viewed as possible 2028 contenders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But NBC News noted that Hegseth would also enter any presidential race carrying significant political vulnerabilities. He has faced scrutiny over his handling of the war with Iran as well as the “Signalgate” controversy that erupted last year.

A pro-Trump operative close to the White House told NBC News that Hegseth remains popular with the MAGA base, but said his future prospects would depend heavily on his performance as defense secretary.

“MAGA really loves Hegseth,” the operative said, but added that he would have “to deliver the goods.”

“If you want to be secretary of war, you’ve got to win wars,” the operative said.

Hegseth has also received encouragement from some conservative figures. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, told NBC News that the defense secretary should give serious thought to entering the 2028 race.