Expert: International forces won’t be able to demilitarize Hamas

No international force will be able to force Hamas to demilitarize, according to Israeli national security and Middle East researcher Or Yissachar.
He told ILTV that the terms of the ceasefire are clear.
“The 20-point plan is online and anyone can see it, and explicitly says that Gaza needs to be demilitarized and Hamas needs to give up control over Gaza,” Yissachar said. “It is very clear, and the point of these international forces is to do exactly that. I personally doubt their ability to do that, and that's why we estimated already that at some form we'll have to go back to resume the fighting.”
Watch the interview: