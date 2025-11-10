Defense Minister Katz signs off on Itai Ofir as next IDF legal chief amid reported tensions with Netanyahu

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Monday that he had signed the appointment of attorney Itai Ofir as the next Military Advocate General (MAG), who will assume the role in two weeks. The decision came amid political friction following claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was angered by the appointment being made “behind his back.”
Sources close to Netanyahu briefed reporters ahead of Katz’s statement, saying the prime minister “was not only furious that Katz made the appointment without consulting him but also opposed the choice itself.”
However, senior political officials familiar with the matter said Netanyahu never sought to cancel the appointment and privately described it as “an excellent choice.” According to those sources, Netanyahu’s close aides—Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Tzachi Braverman and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs—also supported Ofir’s nomination. During a meeting between Katz and Netanyahu on the day of the appointment, the prime minister reportedly said he should have been informed earlier but raised no objections.
Behind the scenes, opposition to Ofir’s appointment was fueled by the intervention of Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, who criticized Ofir’s past affiliation with the Wexner Foundation and previous work at the Defense Ministry. His stance was echoed by several hawkish Likud lawmakers, including MK Tali Gottlieb.
Katz had already signed the appointment on Sunday, but delayed its announcement out of respect for the repatriation of fallen IDF officer Hadar Goldin’s remains. The Defense Ministry confirmed that Ofir will be promoted to major general and officially take office on November 24, 2025.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who recommended Ofir for the role, praised the decision, saying, “The Chief of Staff places great importance on appointing a Military Advocate General who comes from a combat background, with extensive legal experience and deep understanding of the challenges of warfare and law.”
Katz said last week that the appointment was essential “at this critical time, given the serious revelations emerging,” stressing the need for an independent, capable prosecutor “untainted by suspicion” to lead reforms in the IDF legal system.
Ofir, a former combat soldier in the Givati Brigade and a reservist in the Negev Brigade, holds law and business degrees from Bar-Ilan University and a master’s in law from Harvard. He previously served under several defense ministers—including Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett, Benny Gantz, Yoav Gallant, and Katz—and is widely regarded as a respected figure in the defense establishment.
Although Ofir never served in the Military Advocate General’s Corps, the Defense Ministry said the appointment complied with the Military Justice Law after being reviewed and approved by legal advisers.