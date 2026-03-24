Israeli officials say any Iran deal must include all agreed red lines, doubt Tehran will comply

Senior Israeli officials said Tuesday they do not expect a swift agreement between the United States and Iran, but expressed confidence that any eventual deal would include all of Israel’s and Washington’s red lines, while raising doubts about Tehran’s willingness to comply.
U.S. officials are currently working toward a one-month ceasefire, during which negotiations would take place on a broader agreement based on 15 principles. Another round of talks is expected this week, likely in Islamabad.
Israeli officials, however, voiced skepticism that Iran’s leadership would agree to the full set of American demands.
“The Iranian regime leadership shows arrogance and audacity,” a senior Israeli official said, adding that it is unlikely Tehran will quickly agree to the ceasefire sought by Washington.
At the same time, officials in Jerusalem said they are confident that any agreement signed would include key red lines set by both Israel and the United States. The main question, they stressed, is implementation.
“It’s like the agreement in Gaza,” a senior official said. “Our red lines went in, dismantling Hamas and disarmament. We got all the hostages back, living and dead, but we still haven’t gotten Hamas dismantled. Here, the question will be how and when it is implemented.”
“The devil is in the details,” the official added. “The Iranians may agree, but not implement. We are dealing with pathological liars. Israeli diplomacy must ensure not only that an agreement is signed, but that it is enforced.”
According to Israeli officials, the draft proposal presented by the United States includes halting Iran’s nuclear program, removing enriched uranium from the country, dismantling nuclear facilities, giving up enrichment rights, restoring International Atomic Energy Agency inspections, stopping missile development, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting sanctions.
On the regional front, U.S. officials are not currently linking negotiations with Iran to the fighting in Lebanon, treating them as separate tracks.
Israeli officials said Washington has not raised concerns over Israel’s actions in Lebanon and understands the situation, particularly the need to prevent a return to conditions in which northern communities are evacuated under sustained fire.
“Trump is fully with us,” senior Israeli officials said. “Nothing has changed.”
They added that criticism from certain figures in the United States does not reflect the administration’s position.
Former minister Ron Dermer, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, traveled to the United States last week as part of a private lecture tour and held meetings in Florida with Trump advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to officials familiar with the matter, Dermer did not visit Washington during the trip.