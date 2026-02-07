Horsing around: 2 horses caught galloping on major Israeli highway

Watch the video: Two horses were spotted galloping on the Ayalon Highway on Saturday afternoon; They were caught by patrolmen and taken to a safe location; The owners were brought in for questioning by the police

Sivan Hilaie
|
Drivers traveling on the Ayalon Highway on Saturday witnessed an unusual sight: two horses galloping along the busy thoroughfare in broad daylight. Traffic cameras operated by Netivei Ayalon captured one of the horses running along the side of the road at around 4:00 p.m.
Horse gallops on the major Ayalon Highway
(Video: traffic cameras of the Ayalon Highway)
The horses were seen on camera moving north from the area of south Tel Aviv. They were caught by Netivei Ayalon patrol teams near the Arlozorov Interchange and taken to a safe location. No accident occurred and no harm was caused to the horses or to drivers on the road.
It appears the horses had escaped from their owner, who drove after them in an attempt to catch them, unsuccessfully. The horses were later returned to their owner, who was taken in by police for questioning.
