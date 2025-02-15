Craig and Lindsay went on a motorcycle trip around the world - and were arrested when they got to Iran

Iranian state media reported the arrest of two British citizens in the southern city of Kerman on Thursday. Iran said they were arrested on charges of "security violations." State media published a photo of the two, their faces blurred, meeting with the British ambassador.
The names of the two detainees were released in Britain on Saturday: Craig and Lindsay Foreman, a couple in their 50s. Their identities were revealed following a statement issued by their family, through the British Foreign Office.
The Foreign Office in London said in a statement that the two are in distress, and that the family is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure they return home safely. "We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return," said relatives of the detained couple.
Craig and Lindsay were arrested during a motorcycle trip around the world. On December 30, 2024 they crossed the border from Armenia into Iran. Their next stop was supposed to be Pakistan. They arrived in Iran despite the British government warning its citizens against visiting the country.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In an Instagram post, Lindsay wrote that the trip to Iran was "slightly scary,” and that she and her husband were doing it “despite the advice” of friends, family and the Foreign Office. “Yes, we're aware of the risks,” she emphasized, but noted that the two were interested in “the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions." These things, she believes, "could far outweigh the fear” involved in visiting Iran.
Iran did not elaborate on the "security offenses" attributed to the Formans. In recent years, Iran has arrested dozens of foreign citizens and dual nationals, often accusing them of espionage and security offenses. These foreigners, mainly Americans and Europeans, are arbitrarily detained, and in exchange for their release, Tehran demands the return of regime supporters imprisoned around the world.