All the hostages, all at once: Egypt, Qatar formulate new plan for ending Gaza war

Egypt and Qatar are working to shape a new framework agreement that would see all hostages — both living and deceased — released in a single phase, alongside an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and a full IDF withdrawal. Two Arab officials told the Associated Press on Friday that the proposal has the backing of major Gulf states, which fear “regional instability” if Israel moves ahead with a complete takeover of the territory.

The proposed framework is expected to address, among other points, the issue of disarming Hamas — a step the group firmly opposes but which remains one of Israel’s key conditions for ending the conflict, as reaffirmed Thursday night by the Security Cabinet. One Arab official directly involved in the mediation said current discussions center on a “freeze” in Hamas’s use of its weaponry. In effect, Hamas would retain its arms but agree not to deploy them. The group would also be required to relinquish control of Gaza — a step it is believed willing to take, given repeated statements to that effect throughout most of the war.

According to one source familiar with the talks, the United States has been briefed on the broad outlines of the emerging deal. The plan also envisions an Arab-Palestinian committee to govern Gaza and oversee reconstruction until a “Palestinian government” can be established, complete with a police force trained by America’s Middle East allies. It remains unclear whether this government would include the Palestinian Authority, and if not, who would lead it or how it would assume power in the strip.

A senior Hamas official told AP the group’s leadership is aware that the mediators are trying to revive cease-fire negotiations, but said it has yet to receive the details.

1 View gallery Destruction in Gaza ( Photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP )

Despite these mediation efforts — seen in part as an attempt to buy time — the Security Cabinet concluded Thursday night that the chances of a deal are currently low. Israel has received signals from the mediators that Hamas is close to returning to the negotiating table, but officials are skeptical. The prevailing view in Jerusalem is that Hamas has no interest in an agreement at this stage, given the current international climate and Israel’s position. So far, the group has remained out of contact and has not agreed to resume talks.

On Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir convened a small group of senior officers to outline the main decisions approved by the Cabinet and to launch planning for the army’s next operation in northern Gaza . The operation is expected to begin with the capture of Gaza City, with October 7 set as the deadline for civilian evacuation.

Steve Witkoff, former President Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, told hostage families last Saturday: “We think the negotiations should shift to an all-or-nothing approach — end the war and bring all the hostages home at the same time. That’s the only way.” Witkoff spoke before the Cabinet’s decision to capture Gaza, a move Zamir has warned could endanger hostages’ lives and further strain the military's forces.