Israeli government minister celebrates Sukkot in Saudi Arabia

As Israel continues its efforts to reach a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, an Israeli delegation to the country, led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, arrived in Riyadh on Monday.

Karhi's delegation is comprised of Knesset Economic Affairs Committee Chairman David Bitan, and representatives from the Communications Ministry including its director-general and deputy director-general. Karhi is the second Israeli minister to visit Saudi Arabia, following the

The Israeli delegation, approved by a letter of credence signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrived to participate in a special conference of the Universal Postal Union, aiming to "examine proposals associated with the further opening up of the Union to wider postal sector players, as well as other urgent postal sector issues."

Karhi is expected to deliver a speech at the conference on Wednesday and hold meetings with his counterparts from other countries. Karhi is also expected to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, Turkey's communications minister, and other officials.

