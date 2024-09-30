Senior Hamas member and UNRWA staffer, killed in Tyre, Hamas says









IDF strikes Tyre





The Hamas terror group said on Monday that its senior member, Fatah Sharif Abu al Amin, was killed in an IDF strike in the area of Tyre, along with his wife, son and daughter.

Al Amin who was quick to praise the Hamas massacre on October 7 was described as the terror group's leader in Lebanon and a member of its international leadership. He was also employed by the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA and was chairman of its teacher's union.

2 View gallery Senior Hamas member Fatah Sharif Abu al Amin killed in Tyre strike

UNRWA said he was suspended from his position as teacher in the UN's school last march for a period of three months over what it described was a violation of regulations. After his suspension, dozens protested outside the UNRWA offices in Beirut.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Tyre ( Photo: Kawnat Hajub / AFP )

Israel accused the UN agency of employing terrorists in Gaza, some of whom participated in the October 7 atrocities. The UN admitted that at least nine of its employees were probably involved in the massacre.