Senior Hamas member and UNRWA staffer, killed in Tyre, Hamas says

Fatah Sharif Abu al Amin praised the Hamas massacre on October 7, was temporarily suspended from the UN agency for 'violating regulations' 

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas
Tyre
South Lebanon
UNRWA


IDF strikes Tyre

The Hamas terror group said on Monday that its senior member, Fatah Sharif Abu al Amin, was killed in an IDF strike in the area of Tyre, along with his wife, son and daughter.
Al Amin who was quick to praise the Hamas massacre on October 7 was described as the terror group's leader in Lebanon and a member of its international leadership. He was also employed by the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA and was chairman of its teacher's union.
2 View gallery
פתח אל שריף ראש ארגון המורים בלבנון אונר"א ומנהיג ארגון החמאס בלבנון נהרג כתוצאה מתקיפה ישראלית במחנה אל-בספתח אל שריף ראש ארגון המורים בלבנון אונר"א ומנהיג ארגון החמאס בלבנון נהרג כתוצאה מתקיפה ישראלית במחנה אל-בס
Senior Hamas member Fatah Sharif Abu al Amin killed in Tyre strike
UNRWA said he was suspended from his position as teacher in the UN's school last march for a period of three months over what it described was a violation of regulations. After his suspension, dozens protested outside the UNRWA offices in Beirut.
2 View gallery
ההרס מהתקיפות בצור בדרום לבנון ‏ההרס מהתקיפות בצור בדרום לבנון ‏
IDF strikes Tyre
(Photo: Kawnat Hajub / AFP)
Israel accused the UN agency of employing terrorists in Gaza, some of whom participated in the October 7 atrocities. The UN admitted that at least nine of its employees were probably involved in the massacre.
The western areas of South Lebanon are Hamas's main stomping grounds and its operatives there, have been responsible for much of the rocket fire targeting Nahariya and towns north of Haifa.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""