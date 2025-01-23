IDF kills terrorists behind fatal West Bank attack

Security forces late on Wednesday killed two terrorists who carried out the fatal attack in the West Bank earlier this month, murdering three people. A third terrorist is still at large.

The two men, Mohamad Nazzal and Katiba Shalabi, residents of Qabatiya, who were affiliated with the Islamic Jihad were killed during the Shin Bet and IDF counter terrorism operation in Jenin after troops surrounded the building where they had barricaded themselves, in the nearby village of Burqin and a gunfight ensued.

One soldier was moderately hurt in the four-hour long gun battle. Others who were involved in the fatal attack were arrested and were in the custody of Shin Bet.

The security forces said that they had had the terrorists under surveillance continuously and observed their movements soon after their attack until they were surrounded.

Aliza Reiss, Rachel Cohen, Elad Winkelstein from Kedumim and Police officer Elad Winkelstein were killed in the terror attack in the village of Al-Funduq when the terrorists, traveling in a car, opened fire on passing vehicles and buses along Highway 55 before fleeing toward Nablus.

The IDF has launched a manhunt, sealing off nearby villages and conducting intelligence operations to locate the suspects and their accomplices. At least two of the assailants are known to Israeli security forces and are believed to be linked to Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

Of the injured, a bus driver was in severe condition and five others, including two elderly women suffered moderate injuries.



