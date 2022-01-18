UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6 billion to counter cash crunch

The United Nation's agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, announced a $1.6 billion funding appeal Tuesday to help counter "chronic" budget shortfalls.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

It is the latest in a series of warnings from UNRWA on possible deep cuts if the international community fails to provide more support.

2 צפייה בגלריה Palestinians collect food aid at a distribution center run by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in Gaza City ( Photo: AFP )

"Chronic agency budget shortfalls threaten the livelihoods and well-being of the Palestine refugees that UNRWA serves and pose a serious threat to the agency's ability to maintain services," agency head Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

UNRWA's funding suffered a blow in 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump cut support to the agency.

His administration branded UNRWA as "irredeemably flawed," siding with Israeli criticisms of the agency founded in 1949, a year after Israel's creation.

2 צפייה בגלריה UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini

President Joe Biden's administration has restored some support, but UNRWA has said it is still struggling. In November, it warned it was facing an "existential threat" over budget gaps.