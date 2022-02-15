Philippine police foils alleged Hamas plan to target Israelis

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday uncovered Hamas's alleged plan to “establish a foothold” in the Philippines by inciting violence that targets Israelis in the country.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The report was published in the Philippine daily newspaper Philippine Daily Inquirer, and the plot was unveiled through a piece of information revealed by a local contact of a Palestinian-based group in the country.

2 צפייה בגלריה PNP Headquarters ( Photo: Screenshot from Facebook )

The PNP, citing a report made by Intelligence Group Director Police Brigadier General Neil Alinsangan said: "Our Filipino source identified the Hamas operative as ‘Bashir’ who was reportedly attempting to establish a foothold in the Philippines with pledges of financial support to some local threat groups including militant extremists with links to the international terrorist organizations."

“Coordination and information sharing with foreign and local counterparts disclosed that Bashir’s real name is ‘Fares Al Shikli’ who, allegedly, is the head of Hamas’s Foreign Liaison Section. He has also an Interpol Red Notice and is charged with an Offense of Terrorism Logistic Support,” Alinsangan added.

The PNP also revealed that the Filipino source made several trips to Malaysia from 2016 to 2018, where he met “Bashir” to discuss the possibility of staging attacks against Israelis in the country in exchange for financial assistance from Hamas.

2 צפייה בגלריה Philippine police ( Photo: AFP )