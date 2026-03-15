Air raid sirens sound across central and northern Israel; impacts reported in Tel Aviv, 3 lightly wounded

Air raid sirens were activated in a series of communities across central and northern Israel. Sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the West Bank, the Shfela, the Sharon region, the Yarkon area and the Lachish region and Nahariya.

MDA teams are providing medical treatment to three people who were lightly wounded at one of the impact sites in Tel Aviv.

Footage: Shrapnel falls in Tel Aviv ( Video: Police )

2 View gallery Impact site in Tel Aviv ( Photo: United Hatzalah )

2 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

Interception in Nahariya

Iranian soldiers flee launch site struck by Israeli airstrike — and are eliminated

During Israeli military operations in western Iran, the Israeli Air Force struck a drone storage facility located within a launch site in the region, the IDF said. According to the military, Air Force surveillance later identified Iranian regime soldiers fleeing the site after the strike.

Rare footage from western Iran: Israeli Air Force eliminates soldiers from Iran’s drone unit as they flee storage and launch site struck in airstrike ( Video: IDF )