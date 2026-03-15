Air raid sirens sound across central and northern Israel; impacts reported in Tel Aviv, 3 lightly wounded

Air raid sirens were activated in a series of communities across central and northern Israel. Sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the West Bank, the Shfela, the Sharon region, the Yarkon area and the Lachish region and Nahariya.
MDA teams are providing medical treatment to three people who were lightly wounded at one of the impact sites in Tel Aviv.
Iranian soldiers flee launch site struck by Israeli airstrike — and are eliminated
During Israeli military operations in western Iran, the Israeli Air Force struck a drone storage facility located within a launch site in the region, the IDF said. According to the military, Air Force surveillance later identified Iranian regime soldiers fleeing the site after the strike.
“In a rapid, real-time closing of the loop, Israeli Air Force aircraft tracked the soldiers and eliminated them in several separate strikes,” the IDF spokesperson said.
First published: 12:22, 03.15.26