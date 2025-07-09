Three reasons a ceasefire deal is likely to be achieved

Achieving a hostage-for-ceasefire deal is more likely this time than ever before, according to veteran journalist Linda Gradstein.
“President [Donald] Trump really wants a deal and he’s made that very clear,” Gradstein said this week on ILTV’s Insider. “It’s going to be very hard for Israel and Hamas to say no.”
She also noted a growing sense in Israel that the war has run its course and that the army believes whatever could be achieved militarily has already been achieved.
“Two-thirds to three-quarters of the public want a ceasefire deal,” according to Gradstein.
Additionally, Gradstein said Hamas is “really hurting,” and there is growing doubt about whether it still maintains control over Gaza.
Gradstein made the comments as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said he would head to Doha to continue talks, although his visit was delayed after no breakthroughs were made. Trump has said that both Israel and Hamas would like to see a ceasefire by the end of the week.
