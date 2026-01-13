IDF troops clash with terrorists in southern Gaza, two killed

Israeli forces clashed with armed terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday after military observers identified a group of gunmen near troops operating in the area, the IDF said.
According to the military, field observers spotted six armed terrorists in western Rafah, close to Israeli troops deployed in southern Gaza. Tanks were dispatched to the scene and opened fire, prompting an exchange of fire after the terrorists shot at one of the tanks. Two soldier were lightly wounded in the clash.
The military said the clash included targeted airstrikes in the area. Two of the terrorists were killed, according to the IDF.
Israeli troops are continuing to search the area for the remaining gunmen, and the incident is ongoing, the military said.
The IDF said the incident constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement.