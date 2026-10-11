Israeli man arrested after assaulting partner, killing dog with samurai sword

The suspect, a Kfar Saba resident in his 50s, was arrested after his partner was hospitalized with minor injuries; a court extended his detention and ordered a medical assessment

Roy Rubinstein
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Israel
Kfar Saba
Arrest
A man in his 50s from Kfar Saba, central Israel, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner inside his apartment and killing his dog with a samurai sword.
The incident occurred Saturday. The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, while the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury. His detention was extended until Monday.
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Israeli man in his 50s suspected of attacking partner, killing dog with sword
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Officers from the Kfar Saba police station launched an investigation after receiving a report of the assault and the killing of the dog. Police arrived at the apartment, began examining the circumstances and arrested the suspect at the scene.
Following questioning, the man was brought before a court, which extended his detention until Monday and ordered that he undergo an assessment by medical professionals.
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