Israeli man arrested after assaulting partner, killing dog with samurai sword

A man in his 50s from Kfar Saba, central Israel, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner inside his apartment and killing his dog with a samurai sword.

The incident occurred Saturday. The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, while the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury. His detention was extended until Monday.

Israeli man in his 50s suspected of attacking partner, killing dog with sword ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Officers from the Kfar Saba police station launched an investigation after receiving a report of the assault and the killing of the dog. Police arrived at the apartment, began examining the circumstances and arrested the suspect at the scene.