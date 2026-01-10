Police raid West Bank wedding; toddler seen dancing with gun

Border Police and West Bank district officers raided a wedding hall in the Palestinian West Bank town of al-Eizariya near Ma’ale Adumim overnight Friday, seizing three firearms and arresting six suspects, including the groom and his father.

Police said the operation was launched based on intelligence indicating the presence of illegal firearms at the event.

Dancing with drawn weapons at a wedding hall in al-Eizariya ( Video: Israel Police )

According to the police statement, officers entered the hall during the celebration, detained guests and conducted a search that uncovered two handguns — a Glock and a Jericho — along with an M-16 assault rifle.

Among those arrested was the 22-year-old groom, suspected of unlawful possession of firearms, and his 42-year-old father, who was detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer during the operation. All six detainees are residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan and were transferred to the Ma’ale Adumim police station for questioning.

During the raid, officers also encountered what they described as a disturbing video showing one of the suspects lifting a small child onto his shoulders during the wedding, with the child holding a handgun. “This is a deeply troubling act that poses a real danger to the child and those around him,” police said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Police )

2 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Police )

Authorities have repeatedly warned against celebratory gunfire at weddings and events in the Arab sector, calling it a life-threatening phenomenon. “The Israel Police views celebratory shooting at weddings and events with grave concern and is determined to prevent and eliminate illegal gunfire, which endangers lives and can result in serious injury or death,” the statement read.