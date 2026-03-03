Trump orders US Navy to prepare providing escort for tankers through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade moving through the Gulf, particularly energy shipments, and warned that the U.S. Navy could soon begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.
In statements released by the White House, Trump said he ordered the DFC to “provide political risk insurance and guarantees for the financial security of all maritime trade, especially energy, traveling through the Gulf.”
He added that “if necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.”
The announcements come as oil prices have surged in recent days following Iranian threats to target vessels transiting the strategic waterway. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass through the narrow strait between Iran and Oman, including exports from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Insurance costs for commercial shipping in the region have spiked, with some maritime insurers scaling back coverage because of heightened risks tied to the expanding conflict between U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran.
By directing the DFC to step in, the administration is seeking to stabilize energy markets and reassure shipping companies that financial protections will be in place even if private insurers pull back.
Trump’s warning about potential naval escorts signals that the United States is prepared to escalate its maritime presence to safeguard commercial traffic. The U.S. military has already increased operations in the region since the conflict intensified, and officials have said American forces have sunk multiple Iranian naval vessels since the start of the joint campaign with Israel.
Energy prices in the United States have risen sharply since the weekend, with crude oil climbing by nearly $10 per barrel. The increase has begun feeding into higher gasoline prices domestically.
The Strait of Hormuz has long been viewed as a flashpoint in times of regional tension. Any disruption to shipping there can quickly ripple through global energy markets.
It was not immediately clear when DFC-backed guarantees would take effect or under what conditions the Navy would begin escort operations. The White House did not provide additional operational details.
The move underscores how energy security has become central to U.S. strategy as the war with Iran broadens beyond direct military exchanges to include economic and maritime dimensions.