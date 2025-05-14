IDF intensifies strikes in Khan Younis, targeting Hamas compounds

The IDF continued striking targets in southern Gaza on Wednesday, focusing on the area near the European Hospital in Khan Younis , where forces targeted a Hamas command compound the previous day believed to have housed Muhammed Sinwar, head of the terror group’s military wing, along with other senior operatives .

At the same time, IDF Arabic language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning to residents of the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, urging them to leave immediately ahead of heavy strikes due to Hamas activity in the area.

IDF strikes in Gaza

According to the IDF, the renewed airstrikes around Khan Younis aim to prevent access to the site and possibly block assistance to fleeing terrorists. The strikes also seek to further damage Hamas’s underground infrastructure in the area in preparation for a possible future ground maneuver.

Later, the IDF revealed what it described as “new intelligence indicators” of ongoing Hamas operations inside and near civilian sites across Gaza, including hospitals, schools and other public institutions. “This information clearly illustrates Hamas’s cynical use of civilian infrastructure for terror activity and combat management,” the military said, adding that Hamas continues to endanger Gaza residents by using them as human shields.

The IDF also published names and photos of militants operating in Gaza City, along with details of newly exposed Hamas facilities embedded within civilian areas. These included a headquarters and other terror infrastructure inside several schools, where Hamas terrorists were meeting. An explosive device was also found near the Islamic University during construction work.

2 View gallery Strikes in Khan Younis

Earlier, the Palestinian Shehab news outlet reported five Israeli airstrikes east of Khan Younis and an additional strike west of Gaza City.

In his evacuation message to Al-Rimal residents, Adraee wrote: “Due to Hamas’s use of civilian areas for terrorist activity, as shown in the attached image, the IDF will strike the area with great force. For your safety, evacuate immediately. Terror organizations, led by Hamas, bear full responsibility for the suffering and displacement of civilians.”