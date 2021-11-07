European Parliament members tour Hezbollah tunnels

A delegation of European Parliament members (MEPs) took part in a special tour of Hezbollah terror tunnels along Israel’s northern border on Thursday, aiming to demonstrate how international aid meant for Lebanon could be misused.

The MEPs got an up-close look at a giant tunnel, 80 meters (260 feet) below ground, which was a part of a network of tunnels crossing from Lebanon to Israel used by the Iranian-backed militant Hezbollah group.

The Israeli military spotted and destroyed six such tunnels in 2019 as part of Operation Northern Shield and gives regular tours of tunnels along its border that were not sealed off to illustrate the threats the country faces.

Parliamentarians from various European countries entered the 60-foot-deep and half-mile-long tunnel as Lebanese bystanders watched from just several feet away on the other side of the border fence.

The tour was organized by The European Leadership Network (ELNET), which aims to strengthen relations between Israel and Europe.

The visit was part of an effort to portray to the visitors how their countries' seemingly innocent economic exports may be used for completely different purposes if they fell into the hands of Hezbollah.

“Now they can really understand the threats Israel faces, there is nothing like feeling and seeing it with your own eyes,” ELNET CEO Shai Bazak.

“They see the 5-million euro German-made digging machine left inside the tunnel, and this is what the European money is spent on, finding new ways to terrorize Israel and carry out attacks against soldiers and civilians," he added.

Their visit comes at a time when the European Union has been asked to assist Lebanon, as the Middle Eastern county comes to grips with a paralyzing political and economic crisis.

Assita Kanko, a Belgian Member of the European Parliament, noted that the money of European taxpayers should not be given to “people who use it to hate others.”



