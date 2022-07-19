Man stabbed in suspected terror attack on bus in Jerusalem

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in a suspected terrorist attack on a bus in Jerusalem Tuesday evening.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The attacker was neutralized by Ynet photographer Meshi Ben Ami who arrived at the scene and shot him.

2 View gallery Police officer and civilians standing over neutralized attacker

"I stopped my car and saw something that looked like someone was hitting someone else. I thought it was a brawl and got closer and realized it was some kind of a terrorist attack," Ben Ami told Ynet.

"I got out of the car, loaded my gun and I noticed it was indeed a terrorist attack. I saw someone bleeding, and then I approached the attacker, I did not hesitate, I fired one bullet and he fell to the floor. Security forces got there shortly after I neutralized him."

First responders provided the victim with first aid before he was transferred to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

Paramedics Itay Shimonov and Netanel Lifshits said that they saw a man lying on the ground next to the bus while he was conscious and suffering from stab wounds.

"We provided him with life-saving medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages, and we quickly evacuated him on an ambulance to the hospital when his condition was stable," they said.

2 View gallery Police forces cordon off the scene of the attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Israel Police )

Ze'ev Sofer, a first respondent for United Hatzalah, told Ynet about the first moments after arriving at the scene.

"I arrived by car from downtown and saw something unclear. I saw a bus and someone was lying on the sidewalk on the right. I instinctively pulled over to help and heard somebody shout "terrorist attack" and "terrorist". I saw a civilian with a gun and he told me that the terrorist was neutralized. The passengers on the bus fled."

The Jerusalem District Police said it received a report about "a stabbing incident on a bus in the area of Ramot Junction. The stabber was neutralized, large police forces were called to the scene."