Netanyahu gives attorneys green light to press on with plea bargain talks

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has given his defense team a green light to keep pursuing a plea deal in his corruption trial, Ynet has learned Monday evening.
Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in three cases for which he was indicted in 2019 and accused prosecutors of a politically motivated witch-hunt. His trial, which began last year, is being conducted at the Jerusalem District Court.
The decision comes after Netanyahu, his wife and two sons met with his defense attorney on Sunday for a feverish round of consultations on whether to continue negotiations over the terms of a plea bargain offered by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
A source briefed on the matter said that under the proposed deal, Netanyahu would plead guilty to reduced charges and have any resulting jail term commuted to community service.
But the talks have hit a bump over Netanyahu's demand to be spared a conviction carrying a "moral turpitude" clause, which under Israeli law would force him to quit politics for years.
This latest round of negotiations comes as Mandelblit — who filed the indictment against Netanyahu — approaches the end of his term, which is set to conclude at the end of January. He is said to aim to bring a close to one of the most volatile legal sagas in Israel's history and leave a clean slate for his successor.
Sources close to the former prime minister said that differences between the parties could be bridged soon with goodwill.
The idea of a plea bargain was promoted by a former Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak — reportedly at Netanyahu's request.
He told public broadcaster Kan radio it would ease the pressure on the justice system, which has spent years defending itself against allegations from Netanyahu loyalists that he was being denied due process.
Reuters contributed to this story.