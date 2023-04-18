Two hurt in suspected terror attack in Jerusalem

Jerusalem police were investigating a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Tuesday after two men 48 and 50 years of age, were wounded from gunfire in the E. Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Paramedic Shimon Buzaglo told Ynet that the men drove up to police officers stationed in the area and reported that they were shot at as they were driving in the neighborhood, a volatile flashpoint between Jewish and Palestinian residents, in the capital.

