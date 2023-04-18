Two hurt in suspected terror attack in Jerusalem

Jerusalem police were investigating a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Tuesday after two men 48 and 50 years of age, were wounded from gunfire in the E. Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
Other stories:
Paramedic Shimon Buzaglo told Ynet that the men drove up to police officers stationed in the area and reported that they were shot at as they were driving in the neighborhood, a volatile flashpoint between Jewish and Palestinian residents, in the capital.
"When we arrived we saw one man lying on the ground and another able to walk around. they were both shot in their upper bodies but were conscious," he said. "We administered initial care to stop their bleeding and transported them to hospital," he said.
Jerusalem police said they were in pursuit of suspects but report that they have already located the weapon used in the attack.
They appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any information that could lead to the terrorist's capture.
On Monday, A 36-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank. IDF troops on site opened fire on the female terrorist and neutralized her.