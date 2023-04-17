Israeli moderately wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, terrorist neutralized

Stabbing attack in Gush Etzion Junction ( Photo : Meir Elipur, tps )





A 36-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank Monday evening.

IDF troops on site opened fire on the female terrorist and neutralized her.

Magen David Adom first responders immediately arrived at the scene and the victim was evacuated fully conscious to Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center in Jerusalem. Hospital staff relayed that he suffered penetrating trauma in his upper body and was in stable condition.

The terrorist was identified as a 33-year-old woman from the Palestinian refugee camp Dheisha. She sustained moderate injuries in her leg from the gunfire, and also received medical attention.

Furthermore, deadly terror attacks have taken place over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, a shooting attack on a car in the West Bank took the lives of three victims - two sisters and a mother. Additionally, a ramming attack in Tel Aviv left one Italian tourist dead, and injured seven others.