Brig. Gen. outlines IDF’s three-front strategy in Gaza

The IDF is focused on three main efforts in Gaza, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.

The first is to conquer the Gaza Strip and take it over from Hamas, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and clearing those areas of terrorists.

The second is the toppling of the leadership of Hamas, Avivi said.

“Hamas is left with very few people that have experience,” he added.

Finally, the IDF is working to detach Hamas from its own society by moving the people to designated humanitarian zones controlled by the IDF.

