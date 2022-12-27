As fears for LGBTQ+ rights mount, Israel may appoint first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker

As Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu continues to dole out jobs to fellow lawmakers from his conservative Likud party ahead of the establishment of the new government, it seems increasingly likely that Amir Ohana will be named the next speaker of the Knesset, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the position.
Ohana is expected to take the mantle from outgoing Speaker Yariv Levin as recent remarks by far-right members of the budding coalition raised fears the new government would crimp LGBTQ+ rights.
Levin, a staunch proponent of far-reaching judicial reforms, is expected to assume the position of justice minister, much to the chagrin of some retired judges who protested the prospective appointment.
Furthermore, Israel Katz is set to take charge of the Foreign Ministry for the next two years in a rotation scheme for the coveted portfolio. One of the leading candidates for the second portion of the rotation is Ron Dremer, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States and a close confidant of Netanyahu's, in a move that is expected to run into resistance from fellow Likud lawmakers as the U.S.-born ex-diplomat is not an active member of the Knesset.
Moreover, MK Eli Cohen is set to take over parts of the Education Ministry after Netanyahu carved out several departments that will be transferred to MK Avi Maoz, head of the homophobic Noam party, according to the coalition deal signed with Likud.
LGBTQ+ rights groups have fiercely protested the move, vowing to "wage war" on any potential abridgment of LGTBQ+ rights.
The Public Security Ministry, which will change its title to the National Security Ministry, will be taken over by Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir as part of his far-right party's coalition deal with Likud.
Religious Zionist party chief Bezalel Smotrich is expected to share the finance portfolio with Shas head Aryeh Deri in yet another rotation deal.