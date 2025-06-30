'Israel must eradicate Hamas to win the war'

Israel cannot win the war in Gaza without eradicating Hamas, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
Speaking to ILTV, he said that Israel is not far from reaching this goal. So far, the country controls 75% of the Gaza Strip, and the question now is: what comes next?
“Are we going into a ceasefire and getting as many hostages as possible, or are we enhancing the attack and bringing down Hamas?” Avivi asked. “This is a defining moment. What will be the next step? It can go either way.”
Watch the full interview: