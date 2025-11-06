Report: Qatar hired spies to discredit woman accusing ICC prosecutor of sexual misconduct

Qatar orchestrated a covert intelligence campaign to discredit the woman who accused International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan of sexual misconduct, the Guardian reported Thursday.

The British daily cited leaked documents revealing that a private intelligence firm, Highgate, was hired by a high-level Qatari diplomatic unit to investigate the complainant, who works at the ICC. The firm allegedly sought to uncover links between the woman and Israel, but found none.

1 View gallery ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan ( Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw, Reuters )

According to the report, Highgate, which operates out of London, collaborated with another intelligence firm, Elicius Intelligence, in an effort to collect sensitive information about the woman, her family and other ICC staff. The goal, according to the leaked files, was to find material that could undermine her credibility.

The operation reportedly retrieved personal data, including her passport information, private email address and travel history. In some instances, the firms reportedly attempted to access records related to her young son and requested information on her family's background. Despite extensive efforts, the intelligence companies failed to produce evidence of any ties between the woman and Israeli authorities.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announces plans to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defense minister Yoav Gallant ( Video: ICC )

Khan, who is currently on leave, has denied all allegations and claims he is the target of a politically motivated smear campaign. Qatar has not responded to the Guardian's request for comment. Highgate acknowledged conducting a review related to the ICC but denied targeting any individuals or being contracted by Qatar.