Israeli soldiers suspected of assaulting Palestinian during arrest

The Israeli military police has recently arrested a number of soldiers suspected of assaulting a wanted Palestinian man during his arrest in the West Bank last month.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

From details obtained by Ynet, it appears at least 10 troops from Netzah Yehuda Battalion, a Haredi military unit and part of the Kfir Brigade, had been initially arrested, but six of them were later released.

1 צפייה בגלריה IDF soldiers/Illustration ( Photo: AFP )

The arrest of the four soldiers still in custody was extended for the first time earlier this week and on Thursday they are set to attend another remand hearing at the Military Court in Jaffa.

Investigators in the military police also suspect the alleged Palestinian victim was beaten in the military vehicle en route to the base, where the abuse continued and where allegedly one of the soldiers pinned his weapons to the back of the detainee.

The Palestinian man later complained to a doctor who questioned him during the detention process, and his complaint eventually led to a physical examination in which bruising marks were found on his body.

Police investigators also believe the four soldiers committed indecent acts on the Palestinian suspect, and the military court approved the request of the troops to prohibit the publication of their names and images.