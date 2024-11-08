Blinken holds calls in final Middle East diplomacy push

US officials say it is unclear how much leverage they have over Israel and other actors in the region now focused on the incoming administration of former President Donald Trump

The outgoing Biden administration pressed ahead on Friday with diplomacy aimed at reaching deals to end Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
U.S. officials have said they will make a final push to reach deals, although it is unclear how much leverage they have over Israel and other actors in the region now focused on the incoming administration of former President Donald Trump.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
(Photo: Reuters/Nathan Howard)
Blinken in his calls on Friday affirmed the administration's continued desire to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon, as well as discussing the conflict in Sudan, spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
In his call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Blinken discussed "efforts to secure the release of hostages and establish a path forward that allows Palestinians in Gaza to rebuild their lives and advance governance, security and reconstruction," Miller said.
With the UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Blinken "discussed efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes," Miller said.
On Thursday Blinken also spoke to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot about both efforts.
