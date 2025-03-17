U.S. colonel says that Hamas holds the key to the hostages' release

When it comes to hostage negotiations, the onus is now on Hamas leadership, according to U.S. Col. (Res.) Rich Outzen of the Atlantic Council.
“I think the goal for Trump is to get the hostages released,” Outzen said. “I think that Trump will be supportive of renewed pressure focused on Hamas leadership, with the specific goal—not of reoccupying the Gaza Strip or anything like that—but altering the decision calculus.”
He said the idea that Hamas would manipulate the lives of the remaining hostages and the bodies of those who are deceased as part of an endgame strategy would anger Trump.
“I think he's probably willing to support renewed strikes on leadership targets, which is what I understand is in the cards,” Outzen said.
