11-year-old girl dies of wounds after Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak on Passover eve

Nesia Karadi, an 11-year-old girl who was wounded by an Iranian missile on Passover eve, died of her injuries Friday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Her funeral is set for Saturday night. Her brother was lightly wounded in the same attack.

Nesia Karadi, an 11-year-old girl who was wounded by an Iranian missile on Passover eve, died of her injuries Friday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Her funeral is set for Saturday night. Her brother was lightly wounded in the same attack.

Nesia Karadi, an 11-year-old girl who was wounded by an Iranian missile on Passover eve, died of her injuries Friday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Her funeral is set for Saturday night. Her brother was lightly wounded in the same attack.

. Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert issued a statement mourning her death, saying the city is embracing the family in grief and prayer and lamenting the loss of a child “whose whole future was ahead of her.” He said the municipality would support the family during this time.

. Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert issued a statement mourning her death, saying the city is embracing the family in grief and prayer and lamenting the loss of a child “whose whole future was ahead of her.” He said the municipality would support the family during this time.

Since her hospitalization at Sheba, the family had asked the public to pray for her recovery under the name Nesia bat Hila. She attended Horev School in Ramat Gan.

Since her hospitalization at Sheba, the family had asked the public to pray for her recovery under the name Nesia bat Hila. She attended Horev School in Ramat Gan.

Since her hospitalization at Sheba, the family had asked the public to pray for her recovery under the name Nesia bat Hila. She attended Horev School in Ramat Gan.

At the scene where she was wounded, 13 others were injured, mainly from smoke inhalation or shrapnel. Magen David Adom paramedic Issachar Weiss said the girl was semi-conscious with limb injuries from shrapnel, as additional teams treated and evacuated other casualties to hospitals.

At the scene where she was wounded, 13 others were injured, mainly from smoke inhalation or shrapnel. Magen David Adom paramedic Issachar Weiss said the girl was semi-conscious with limb injuries from shrapnel, as additional teams treated and evacuated other casualties to hospitals.

At the scene where she was wounded, 13 others were injured, mainly from smoke inhalation or shrapnel. Magen David Adom paramedic Issachar Weiss said the girl was semi-conscious with limb injuries from shrapnel, as additional teams treated and evacuated other casualties to hospitals.