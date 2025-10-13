Burned body of woman found in Tel Aviv park; murder suspected

A woman’s burned body was found in a Tel Aviv public park following reports of a fire; Police are working to identify her and determine the cause of death, saying all lines of investigation, including murder, are being examined 

A woman was found dead late Sunday night in a public park in Tel Aviv, her body burned beyond recognition. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of her death, including the possibility of murder, and are working to determine her identity.
The initial emergency call came in at 11:06 p.m. to Magen David Adom’s 101 dispatch center in the Dan region. At first, the organization reported the body belonged to a man. But when paramedics and medics arrived at the scene, they found a woman with no signs of life and declared her dead at the scene.
2 View gallery
הזירה בתל אביבהזירה בתל אביב
The scene in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Magen David Adom Operational Documentation)
At around 12:40 a.m., police said they had received a report of a fire in a public garden at the intersection of Yigal Alon and Yitzhak Sadeh streets in Tel Aviv. Officers from Tel Aviv South District, including forensic teams, responded to the scene to gather evidence. District Commander Daniel Hadad conducted an assessment at the site.
According to police, a passerby saw flames in the park and noticed a woman among the burning fire. The woman’s body was transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine to determine the cause of death.
2 View gallery
הזירה בתל אביבהזירה בתל אביב
Police forces on the scene
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)
A police official said, “All lines of investigation are being examined — including suspicion of murder. We are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.”
Meanwhile, police are also conducting intelligence operations in an effort to identify the woman, including DNA testing and cross-referencing missing persons reports in the national database.
First published: 03:10, 10.13.25
