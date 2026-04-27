The Iran you have not seen: swan boats, parks and a regime message of normal life

Despite Iran’s severe economic situation and the effects of the war, Iranian channels, especially those identified with the regime but not only them, have been working to present an image of a return to routine across different parts of the Islamic Republic. The photos being published offer a glimpse of a different Iran.

In recent days, for example, Iranian channels published images from Lake Urmia in the country’s northwest. Iran’s Tasnim news agency noted in captions accompanying the photos that the lake, which has suffered extreme drying in recent years, is coming back to life after recent rains and is hosting local residents and tourists from across Iran.

5 View gallery Iranians spend time at a resort near Tehran ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

The agency published photos of tourists sailing across the lake in swan-shaped boats. Images were also published of Iranians spending time near Tehran’s artificial Chitgar Lake, also known as Martyrs Lake, which serves as a recreation and leisure site.

Still, it should be noted that throughout the war, Iranian propaganda sought to project an image of control and continued routine, even as it also published damage from U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani claimed in recent days that despite pressure and sanctions, the country has no problem with food security and said the market is in good condition.

5 View gallery ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

5 View gallery Tehran ( Photo: Vahid Salemi/ AP )

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, did not hide the crises Iran is facing. On Saturday, he said: “We have a simple request from the people: reduce electricity and energy consumption. The enemies are destroying our infrastructure and placing us under siege. We need to control consumption.”

5 View gallery ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

An article published Sunday on Al Jazeera’s website about markets in postwar Iran said that “despite the U.S. naval blockade, basic consumer goods are still available in Iranian markets, but rising prices and fears of future shortages are pushing the government to look for alternative export and import routes.”

5 View gallery ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )