Avivi warns: Israel will 'do the job' if Hezbollah threat persists

If Lebanon and the international community fail to ensure that Hezbollah and its weapons remain far from Israel’s northern border, then “Israel will do the job,” according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

Avivi made this statement shortly before Israel announced its agreement to a U.S.-brokered temporary ceasefire with Lebanon. The deal includes a timeline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon within 60 days.

“The most important thing for Israeli society, and I think overall for the government, is to make sure that we're able to impose the reality where Hezbollah cannot rebuild itself again. This is the most crucial thing,” Avivi told ILTV.

LEBANON PAUSE ( קרדיט: ILTV )

Speaking ahead of the final agreement, Avivi was unable to comment on whether he believed it would achieve its objectives.

The deal outlines several key measures: the IDF will withdraw fully from Lebanon within 60 days, and the U.S. will facilitate negotiations to resolve 13 disputed border points between Israel and Lebanon. The Lebanese army will take control of the border region in southern Lebanon, with UNIFIL returning to oversee the area and a temporary U.S. force deployed to ensure the agreement’s implementation. An international commission will monitor Hezbollah’s compliance with the agreement, while the Lebanese army is tasked with continuing to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. Israel retains the right to respond to any violations without seeking prior approval.

The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the deal late Tuesday night with a vote of 10 to 1. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his efforts in brokering the agreement, stated, “The length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon. We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue united until victory."

Despite the agreement, Avivi emphasized that the ceasefire is only a temporary measure. He pointed out that Israel is counting on a broader strategy, particularly with the incoming U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, to address the root of the issue: Iran.