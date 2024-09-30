Nasrallah deputy: 'If Israel decides to enter by land, we're ready'

As Hezbollah are primed to name Hashem Safieddine as Nasrallah's successor, the organization's number two accuses the Biden administration of backing Israel's actions and says they will not be deterred by an IDF ground invasion

Reuters, Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hashem Safieddine
Naim Qassem
Hassan Nasrallah
Beirut
Hezbollah


Israel strikes Hezbollah command center, killing Nasrallah

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem, in his first public address since Israel assassinated the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, said the movement is ready to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon. "Israel will not achieve its goals", he said. "We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement."
3 View gallery
נעים קאסם סגן מזכ"ל חיזבאללהנעים קאסם סגן מזכ"ל חיזבאללה
Naim Qassem
Qassem accused the United States for "providing Israel with unlimited support in carrying out the massacre." Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, threatened Israel once again: "We will emerge victorious from this battle. Contrary to what the enemy claimed - there was no meeting of 20 leaders. Israel is committing a massacre throughout Lebanon, leaving no home without signs of aggression," he said.
"Israel will not achieve its goal with its brutality. The path of resistance continues, and Hezbollah pursues its objectives and jihad. The leadership continues precisely as Nasrallah established. We will continue to support Gaza and defend Palestine - at the same pace. What we are doing is the minimum, as part of the plan to continue the battle and what the field demands. We know the battle will be long, and we are ready to face any event. The enemy will not achieve its goal."
3 View gallery
לוחמי המילואים של הצנחנים מתאמנים בגבול הצפוןלוחמי המילואים של הצנחנים מתאמנים בגבול הצפון
IDF forces train on the Israel-Lebanon border
(Photo: Efi Sharir)
Qassem also claimed in his speech that Hezbollah struck targets 90 miles deep inside Israel. "The enemy is going mad because it cannot match our capabilities," he said. "We will win as we did in 2006. Within Hezbollah's structure, there are deputy commanders and ready replacements for when a leader is injured, in every role. We will elect the Secretary-General as soon as possible and according to the approved mechanism. Victory is ours, patience is needed, we are ready."
Israeli forces have dealt multiple blows to Hezbollah in a two-week wave of attacks on targets in Lebanon that have eliminated top commanders, destroyed infrastructure and depleted the terror group's arsenal of weapons. The possibility that Israel's next move might be to send ground troops and tanks over the border is on many minds.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran would not leave any of Israel's "criminal acts" go unanswered. He was referring to the killing of Nasrallah and an Iranian Guard deputy commander, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who died in the same strikes on Friday. Lebanon's Health Ministry says more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without specifying how many were civilians. One million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes, the government says. The escalation has put Beirut on edge, with Lebanese fearful that Israel will expand its military campaign.
"There is nothing else to say or add, except God save Lebanon," Beirut resident Nawel said. "What will happen to me is the same as what can happen to anyone."
3 View gallery
ראש ממשלת לבנון המיועד נג'יב מיקאתיראש ממשלת לבנון המיועד נג'יב מיקאתי
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati
(Photo: Reuters)
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was prepared to deploy his army to the border with Israel. He said Lebanon was seeking an immediate cease-fire. After meeting with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Mikati said a special parliamentary session to elect a new president will be held as soon as a cease-fire in in effect.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""