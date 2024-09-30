Nasrallah deputy: 'If Israel decides to enter by land, we're ready'









Israel strikes Hezbollah command center, killing Nasrallah





Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem, in his first public address since Israel assassinated the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, said the movement is ready to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon. "Israel will not achieve its goals", he said. "We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement."

3 View gallery Naim Qassem

Qassem accused the United States for "providing Israel with unlimited support in carrying out the massacre." Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, threatened Israel once again: "We will emerge victorious from this battle. Contrary to what the enemy claimed - there was no meeting of 20 leaders. Israel is committing a massacre throughout Lebanon, leaving no home without signs of aggression," he said.

"Israel will not achieve its goal with its brutality. The path of resistance continues, and Hezbollah pursues its objectives and jihad. The leadership continues precisely as Nasrallah established. We will continue to support Gaza and defend Palestine - at the same pace. What we are doing is the minimum, as part of the plan to continue the battle and what the field demands. We know the battle will be long, and we are ready to face any event. The enemy will not achieve its goal."

3 View gallery IDF forces train on the Israel-Lebanon border ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

Qassem also claimed in his speech that Hezbollah struck targets 90 miles deep inside Israel. "The enemy is going mad because it cannot match our capabilities," he said. "We will win as we did in 2006. Within Hezbollah's structure, there are deputy commanders and ready replacements for when a leader is injured, in every role. We will elect the Secretary-General as soon as possible and according to the approved mechanism. Victory is ours, patience is needed, we are ready."

Israeli forces have dealt multiple blows to Hezbollah in a two-week wave of attacks on targets in Lebanon that have eliminated top commanders, destroyed infrastructure and depleted the terror group's arsenal of weapons. The possibility that Israel's next move might be to send ground troops and tanks over the border is on many minds.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran would not leave any of Israel's "criminal acts" go unanswered. He was referring to the killing of Nasrallah and an Iranian Guard deputy commander, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who died in the same strikes on Friday. Lebanon's Health Ministry says more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without specifying how many were civilians. One million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes, the government says. The escalation has put Beirut on edge, with Lebanese fearful that Israel will expand its military campaign.

"There is nothing else to say or add, except God save Lebanon," Beirut resident Nawel said. "What will happen to me is the same as what can happen to anyone."

3 View gallery Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati ( Photo: Reuters )

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was prepared to deploy his army to the border with Israel. He said Lebanon was seeking an immediate cease-fire. After meeting with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Mikati said a special parliamentary session to elect a new president will be held as soon as a cease-fire in in effect.