'All religious symbols were destroyed': Christian prayer hall vandalized in northern Israel

Police have opened an investigation into vandalism at a municipal building in Nahariya used as a place of worship by the Christian community of former South Lebanon Army (SLA) members. Unidentified individuals damaged the premises, smashing religious images and symbols and leaving them broken on the floor. Father Rody Noura, the community's priest, said he was shocked by the unusual incident but stressed that he suspects no one and forgives those responsible.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday at around 5:45 p.m., when a woman from the community arrived at the building in the northern part of the city to prepare for prayers. "This is a place that belongs to the Nahariya municipality, and we as a community use part of it," Noura said. "We have various activities during the week, and on Sundays we sometimes hold prayers there. A woman from the community came to open the place and begin preparations, and she saw all the destruction. I arrived 15 or 20 minutes later and saw everything. All our religious images and symbols were broken and destroyed on the floor."

Gallery Damage inside the prayer hall

According to Noura, the incident was unprecedented for the community, which includes former SLA members who came to Israel from Lebanon more than two decades ago. "Nothing like this has ever happened to us," he said. "The Lebanese, the SLA members, have been in Nahariya for 26 years, and nothing like this has ever happened. The place has never been targeted before."

Among the religious items kept at the building, Noura mentioned symbols depicting the Virgin Mary and St. Charbel, a figure particularly revered by Maronite Christians in Lebanon. However, he said he did not know for certain where the items originated or whether they had been brought from Lebanon or purchased in Israel. Some, he said, had belonged to the community for many years, even before he began serving as its priest.

The damage at the prayer hall in Nahariya

Despite the damage and the desecration of symbols sacred to the community, Noura sought to convey a message of forgiveness. "I don't suspect anyone," he said. "Whoever did this is certainly someone who is angry about something, someone who is hurting. He lacks love. He lacks someone to stand by him, someone to forgive him. We certainly forgive him, even though I don't know who he is, who they are or who did it."

Noura emphasized that his words were not intended to justify the act. "This is unacceptable and certainly immoral. But I am sure that something good will come out of this evil, both for the person who did it and for us," he said.

According to Noura, there are no security cameras inside the building, but nearby facilities, including a sports hall and a school, may have cameras. At this stage, it remains unclear who was behind the vandalism or what motivated the act.

Israel Police said officers from the Nahariya station had opened an investigation following a complaint about damage to the municipal building used as a Christian place of worship. "As part of the investigation, investigators are carrying out a range of investigative measures. All lines of inquiry are being examined," police said.