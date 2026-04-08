IDF infantryman killed in close-range clash in southern Lebanon

The IDF on Wednesday evening reported that Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, of Beit She’an, an infantryman in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.
According to the military, the deadly incident unfolded around noon Tuesday, when 13th Battalion troops spotted a terrorist cell at close range, triggering heavy exchanges of fire.
Several soldiers were hit during the battle. Lifshiz was critically wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another soldier was seriously wounded, while four others sustained moderate and light injuries.
The force carried out an evacuation under fire, and at least one of the terrorists was killed, the military said. Following the clash, the army launched artillery fire and airstrikes on the area of the incident.