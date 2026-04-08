IDF infantryman killed in close-range clash in southern Lebanon

The IDF on Wednesday evening reported that Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, of Beit She’an, an infantryman in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.

The IDF on Wednesday evening reported that Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, of Beit She’an, an infantryman in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.

The IDF on Wednesday evening reported that Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, of Beit She’an, an infantryman in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the deadly incident unfolded around noon Tuesday, when 13th Battalion troops spotted a terrorist cell at close range, triggering heavy exchanges of fire.

According to the military, the deadly incident unfolded around noon Tuesday, when 13th Battalion troops spotted a terrorist cell at close range, triggering heavy exchanges of fire.

According to the military, the deadly incident unfolded around noon Tuesday, when 13th Battalion troops spotted a terrorist cell at close range, triggering heavy exchanges of fire.

Several soldiers were hit during the battle. Lifshiz was critically wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another soldier was seriously wounded, while four others sustained moderate and light injuries.

Several soldiers were hit during the battle. Lifshiz was critically wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another soldier was seriously wounded, while four others sustained moderate and light injuries.

Several soldiers were hit during the battle. Lifshiz was critically wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another soldier was seriously wounded, while four others sustained moderate and light injuries.