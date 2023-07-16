US Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal brands Israel a ‘racist state’

In a video that has gone viral, US Representative Pramila Jayapal has accused Israel of being a “racist state” after anti-Israel protesters disrupted a panel she took part in at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago. The protesters interrupted the event with chants of “Free Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags.

In the one-minute clip, Jayapal can be heard stating, “As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy.”

