Israel's national lottery, Mifal HaPais, announced Wednesday that nominations are now open for the 2027 Landau Arts and Sciences Awards, offering nine prizes worth 150,000 shekels each to outstanding Israeli artists, researchers and a nonprofit organization promoting social inclusion.

The awards, totaling 1.35 million shekels, will recognize achievements across eight artistic and scientific disciplines, ranging from poetry and Israeli music to quantum physics and research into degenerative diseases. A ninth, special award will honor a nonprofit working to integrate people with disabilities and special needs into Israeli society.

From quantum physics to poetry: Israel opens nominations for 2027 Landau Prizes ( Photo: Mifal HaPais )

Mifal HaPais said the special prize, named in memory of the late Avigdor Yitzhaki, is intended to recognize organizations making meaningful contributions to social inclusion, equal opportunities and the full participation of people with disabilities in community life.

From poetry and Israeli bands to quantum physics

The eight Landau Awards for the arts and sciences will be divided equally between four artistic disciplines and four scientific fields, honoring individuals and groups whose achievements have advanced their respective areas of work in Israel and internationally.

In the arts, the 2027 categories are poetry, theater ensembles and small theater companies, sculpture, and Israeli music groups performing non-instrumental music.

The scientific categories are linguistics, quantum physics, research into degenerative diseases and migration studies.

Each winner will receive a grant of 150,000 shekels, with recipients selected by professional judging committees established for each discipline. The committees include leading scientists and researchers, previous Landau Prize recipients, artists, art critics and prominent figures from academia and culture.

‘A society's strength is measured by its ability to give everyone an opportunity’

Itzik Lari, chairman of Mifal HaPais, said the awards reflect the organization's longstanding commitment to recognizing individuals who advance Israeli culture, art and science.

"The Mifal HaPais Landau Prize reflects our ongoing commitment to honoring the people who advance culture, art and science in Israel and giving them the recognition they deserve for their achievements and contributions to society," Lari said.

"Especially during this challenging period, it is important for us to continue highlighting Israeli excellence, innovation and creativity, which are also gaining recognition internationally."

Lari emphasized the decision to dedicate this year's special award to an organization working to integrate people with disabilities and special needs into Israeli society.

"We believe that a society's strength is measured not only by its achievements, but also by its ability to provide a place and an opportunity for every person," he said.

"We are proud to launch another year of the Landau Awards and recognize those whose work is shaping Israeli society."

Applications open until December 6

Nominations for the 2027 awards can be submitted by candidates themselves or by third parties, subject to the prize regulations. The deadline for applications is December 6, 2026.

Applications and additional information are available through the Mifal HaPais Landau Awards website.

Named after Michael Landau, the first chairman of Mifal HaPais, the awards have been presented annually since 2000 and are regarded as one of Israel's prestigious recognition programs for achievements in the arts and sciences.

The awards are intended to recognize artists, scientists, researchers and figures from the cultural and academic worlds whose work has made significant contributions to research, science, art, culture and Israeli society.