'Al-Sharaa miscalculated—we can’t ignore this': Syria escalation clouds potential Israel deal

Ongoing clashes between Syria ’s Druze minority and the regime of President Ahmad al-Sharaa pose a serious threat to regional stability, a senior Israeli official said on Wednesday, accusing members of Sharaa’s inner circle of “miscalculation” amid growing Israeli concern over Syrian troop movements, reports of atrocities in southern Syria and potential escalation along the northern border.

“We have an interest in maintaining the status quo in southern Syria and ensuring no harm comes to the Druze,” the official said. “We’ve proven we’re willing to act to protect those interests, and the other side knows exactly what we expect. We hope they come to their senses.”

Israel strikes in Damascus

The official noted that the Americans tried to contain the situation in recent days. “Our policy is based on reality, not illusions. Our top priority is security, and we’ve made our expectations crystal clear.”

He suggested that recent international legitimacy granted to the regime has clouded its perception of reality. “This is a country torn apart by internal strife and external actors. What’s happening now won’t help bring it to a better place,” he said.

“Everything depends on the regime’s behavior,” he added. “The recent developments have been deeply concerning after a brief period of relative calm. We would have preferred these events didn’t happen—but as neighbors, we can’t ignore them.”

Dr. Omer Dostri, who served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson until earlier this month, publicly criticized the government’s approach to the new Syrian regime. “The current events show, once again, there’s no point in negotiating with the al-Sharaa regime over IDF withdrawal from southern Syria,” he wrote on X.

“A jihadist remains a jihadist, even in a suit. He cannot be trusted. On the contrary, we should deepen and expand our presence in strategic areas of Syria. The Trump administration would support this,” Dostri added. He was dismissed from his role just a day before Netanyahu flew to Washington, reportedly due to a falling out with the prime minister's wife, Sara. The Prime Minister’s Office denied the reports, claiming Dostri left due to “inexperience and poor fit.”

The escalation in recent days centered around the Sweida region—home to Syria’s largest Druze population—where Druze militias have clashed with forces loyal to al-Sharaa and with other Bedouin tribes. In response, the IDF launched a series of airstrikes on Damascus. Syrian reports said targets included the entrance to the regime’s military command headquarters and a building used by the defense ministry. Footage from Damascus showed powerful explosions in and around military sites.

Reuters cited eyewitnesses claiming that Israel also struck the presidential palace in Damascus, known as the “People’s Palace." The Syrian outlet Voice of the Capital reported three direct hits on the palace. According to two security sources quoted by Reuters, several people were killed and others wounded in the strike on the command headquarters.

Defense Minister Israel Katz posted a video on X showing a SyriaTV anchor reporting live as a massive blast rocked the background. “The painful blows have begun,” he wrote, adding earlier: “The signaling in Damascus is over—now come the painful blows.”

Protests on the Golan and IDF response

“The massacre, killings and rapes still taking place in Sweida deeply pain us," said Fateen Mulla, a former lawmaker and now an advisor to Defense Minister Katz on Druze affairs. "I warned security and government officials about the brutality of the al-Sharaa regime—a terrorist in a tie touring the civilized world. Israel must be cautious of another Sinwar,” he added, referring to former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar —the mastermind behind the October 7 terrorist attacks. Mulla called for immediate humanitarian aid to the Druze community in Syria.

Earlier Wednesday, thousands of Israeli Druze reportedly crossed the border from Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights into Syria, while Druze from the Syrian side attempted to enter Israel. The IDF responded with crowd-control measures, including tear gas, to disperse the unrest.

Druze leaders in Israel declared a general strike and days of rage. In an official statement signed by Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, he condemned “the horrifying massacre currently taking place in the Druze Mountain of southern Syria, where innocent civilians—women, children and the elderly—are being murdered in cold blood.”

“Unfortunately, despite clear promises, the Israeli government and military are doing nothing concrete to stop the killings,” the statement said. “This is a tragic breach in the historic and moral alliance between Israel and the Druze community—a community that has stood at the front lines for the past two years, fought, fallen and paid the price in the name of shared values.”

The IDF confirmed Wednesday afternoon that following a night of strikes on Syrian regime forces, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered additional surveillance and offensive assets to be deployed to Northern Command. The military said it is committed to its deep alliance with the Druze and is actively targeting sites across Syria to protect them, particularly in Sweida and other Druze-populated areas.

The 210th Division will receive reinforcements along the border and the security buffer zone. “Unregulated border crossings into Syria endanger both Druze civilians and our forces and must stop immediately,” the IDF said.

The military added that it is preparing for several days of combat and is coordinating messaging with the United States. The IDF is also preparing to move its elite 98th Division north from Gaza, alongside a reserve division and potentially the 36th Division as well.